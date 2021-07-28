Some Miami Valley counties report “substantial” COVID spread, CDC encourages mask wearing

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – According to the CDC website, Montgomery County is an area of “substantial” spread, which is one tier below “high” spread of COVID. The CDC’s latest guidance encourages people who live in counties with “substantial” and “high” spread of COVID to continue to wear masks indoors and in large groups, regardless of vaccination status.

Public Health officials say this is due to the Delta variant, which makes up a majority of the current COVID cases and is highly contagious.

In order to calculate the “level of community transmission” the CDC uses the total number of COVID cases and the number of positive tests in a county over a seven-day period.

In the Miami Valley region, Greene County, Miami County and Preble County are also at substantial risk of spread. So far, only four other counties in Ohio are at high spread level.

“You can see areas where there’s lower vaccination rates [and] that those areas tend to have more cases,” explained Dan Suffoletto, that’s why we’re looking at vaccinations as our best option right now to keep these cases down and we’re encouraging every one to get vaccinated if you’re eligible as soon as possible.”

The danger threatens mostly immuno-compromised people, people who can’t get the vaccine for health reasons, and [also] children who aren’t yet allowed to get the shot.

“The vaccine itself provides very good protection in terms of keeping you from getting severely ill, keeping you from the hospital, or keeping you from dying,” explained Suffoletto but you could have a level of viral load within you that could spread to others and that’s really where the danger is.”

There are currently no mask mandates in place in Ohio or any Miami Valley counties.

For more information on CDC guidance, click here

For more information on getting vaccinated, click here.