Some face challenges with new mask mandate

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Health officials continue to urge face coverings to slow the spread of the virus. Governor DeWine and other lawmakers across the country have made it a requirement, but some people cannot wear a mask because of health conditions.

While officials say a combination of mask-wearing and social distancing is critical to stop the spread of the virus, they say we must also be sensitive and understanding of those who cannot wear them.

Bill Ardle is 77-years-old. He says he tries to wear a mask but sometimes he simply cannot.

“When I went to take the physical as part of the process they wanted to check the oxygen level in my blood and they put the thing on your finger that measures that and it was low and I had my mask on and the doctor says take your mask off and when I took my mask off the oxygen level went up to normal,” he said.

As the owner of Schneider’s Florist in Springfield, he said he’s taking other safety measures to continue working without one.

“I don’t ever hardly come in to contact with customers anymore,” Ardle said.

As part of the statewide mandate. Masks are required for anyone 10 years or older while out in public. That includes anyplace indoors that is not a private residence.

The exemptions to the mandate include: people who have a medical reason, a disability, or are trying to communicate with a person who has a disability; people actively exercising or playing sports; people speaking at a religious service; people actively involved in public safety; and people actively eating or drinking.