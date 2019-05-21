Some downtown Dayton businesses will close during hate rally

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A number of businesses are closing this Saturday because of the Honorable Sacred Knights rally in Courthouse Square.

Dayton’s Mayor Nan Whaley sent out a message Tuesday asking everyone to avoid downtown on Saturday, but a handful of businesses are choosing to remain open.

Frank Graci said his shop, the Flying Pizza on Main St. will remain open.

“We don’t close for bad weather, we don’t close for anything, we are always open,” said Graci. “We’re here to make pizza, we’ve been here 47 years, we’re not going to let anyone affect how we run business.”

Graci said he does not know if his business will take a hit after Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley asked everyone to avoid downtown on Saturday citing safety and security reasons, but said his only intention is to make pizza.

“My customers are loyal, they always come to me,” said Graci. “I invite everyone to come down.”

Other establishments including Uno Pizzeria will also remain open, which is not sitting well with some Dayton residents.

“I feel like those businesses that are staying open, in a sense is encouraging them, it’s encouraging this rally,” said resident, Ashley Leftwich. “I know they’re saying money is money, but not all money is good money.”

Many downtown roads will be closed beginning Thursday, and will impact RTA routes and close Wright Stop Plaza.

Click here for RTA route and road changes.

