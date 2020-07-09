Some daycare centers increase precautions amid COVID-19 spike

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Some local daycare centers are taking precautions a step further as Montgomery County remains under a red “Level 3” public health emergency.

At Wenzler Day Care and Learning Center, kids are forced to play in smaller groups as large dividers split their classrooms in half.

Each half of the room is limited to nine school-age children, according to Benita Wenzler, the owner.

“We have to provide for our four kids and don’t have the ability to stay home,” said Robert Berry, a parent.

Berry and Jamie Fisher, both full-time essential workers, recently enrolled their four young children at Wenzler.

“Knowing that my kids come here and the ratios are lower, the extra cleaning, honestly it will probably help even across all of the health issues that the kids have,” Fisher said.

Although the facility has not had any confirmed coronavirus cases, staff members are stepping up some precautions as Montgomery County sees a spike in COVID-19 cases, Wenzler said.

“We never have let parents into the building except at the entry, and we’re even going to change some of that now,” she said.

Wenzler told 2 NEWS even though she’s operating her center at 50 percent capacity, she’s had to hire more staff to meet the state-mandated student-to-teacher ratios during the pandemic.

She obtained a PPP loan, she added, but will run out of money by mid-August. She said she hopes she can accept more children by the time the school year starts.

“The next eight to nine months are going to be critical to how we’re going to stay afloat,” Wenzler said.