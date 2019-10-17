Some court fines reduced during Amnesty Week

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Municipal Court is encouraging people to take advantage of its upcoming Amnesty Week, where anyone with outstanding fines more than 30 days past due can pay half the cost.

Also, during this time, the courts are allowed to issue and order lifts on any holds.

“We encourage you to come in and help us to help the people affected by the tornadoes and by other financial problems they have,” said Judge James Piergies.

Amnesty Week runs October 21 through November 1.

