Some concerned about air quality after Enon tire fire

ENON, Ohio (WDTN) – A tire fire in Enon Friday is a source of concern for some residents who say they are worried about possible air pollution.

VIDEO: Smoke from tire fire can be seen for miles

David Caudell drove from his home north of Vandalia to find out what was causing the large black cloud he was looking at.

“I saw this huge cloud of smoke and I was curious. I thought it was nearby. It was 15 miles away,” Caudell said.

The billowing black smoke at Howard’s Historic Trucking attracted not just curiosity but health concerns as well.

“I’m disappointed to find out it was tires burning because that pollutes the air,” Caudell said.

Mad River Township Fire Chief Tim Wendling said it’s unknown at this point how the fire started. He said it took a significant amount of water to control the flames. Foam was also put down to keep it out.

“It’s not going to have any runoff but it going to go straight down(into the soil) so, they’re going to have to evaluate how that impacted to the soil,” Wendling said.

The EPA and Clark County Combined Health District are now part of an investigation.

In a statement, Clark County Combined Health District said:

The Clark County Combined Health District is working with the Ohio EPA Division of Emergency Response and RAPCA (Regional Air Pollution Control Agency) in regard to potential environmental hazards as a result of a tire fire on Haddix Road north of Wright Patterson Air Force Base. As the fire has been extinguished, airborne hazards are no longer a concern. We are not aware of any individuals that required medical care this morning as a result of inhaling smoke from this fire.

In regards to the way the fire was put out, the health district said, “Water and foam used to fight the fire did not migrate off site. It’s expected that the Ohio EPA Division of Emergency Response will work with the property owner and the Ohio EPA Division of Ground and Drinking Water for assessment to determine if there has been any environmental impact.”

For now, Mad River Fire will follow up and visit the site to avoid a repeat of Friday morning.

“We’ll probably do that every couple hours today and maybe a couple times tomorrow to make sure its not going to reignite,” Wendling said.

The fire started around 9 am at Howard Trucking on Haddix Road, according to fire officials. Enon Fire called in several other departments for mutual aid in an effort to get the blaze under control.

It is not yet known what set the tires ablaze, although the Mad River Township Fire Department says there were several hundred tires in the general area of the fire. There have not yet been any injuries reported.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.