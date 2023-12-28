DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The need for blood — and blood donors — doesn’t stop with the end of the year.

Normally closed on Sundays, Solvita will open its doors from 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. on New Year’s Eve (Sunday) to address what it calls an “urgent need” for donors.

The donation center will be closed Monday for the holiday, with no remote blood drives taking place that day. By opening on a day that it’s normally closed, Solvita hopes to make up for the weekday closure.

According to Solvita, it has a critical shortage of type B blood and a low supply of type O. Other blood types are also running low.

You can call (937) 461-3220 or visit Solvita’s website (which still has its old Community Blood Center name) to schedule an appointment to donate.

If this sounds familiar, that’s because Solvita faced the same issue — and came up with the same solution — this week due to Christmas falling on a Monday. Solvita resumed blood drives Tuesday, but said they have produced “low collections.”

As with the Christmas Eve collection, donors won’t walk away empty handed. (Bandaged elbow, yes, but not empty handed.) Anyone who donates New Year’s Eve or anytime between Tuesday, Jan. 2, and Saturday, Jan. 6, will receive a $10 Kroger gift card.

Also starting Tuesday and running through March 2, any donor will receive a long-sleeve “Donor Love” hoodie/T-shirt (while supplies last).

Coincidentally, Jan. 1 is the start of National Blood Donor Month.