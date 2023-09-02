DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Solvita, formerly the Dayton Community Blood Center, is looking for blood donors this holiday weekend.

Blood types of O Positive, O Negative, A Negative and B Positive are all included in a “critical shortage.”

Registered donors that visit Solvita to donate on Saturday, Sept. 2 or Sunday, Sept. 3 will receive a long-sleeve shirt with the new Solvita logo, a chance to spin the wheel for a prize and an Ashley’s Pastry cookie. Donors will be entered into a one year supply of Raising Cane’s chicken.

Sunday, Sept. 3 is the last day for donors to register to win a pair of season tickets to see the Cincinnati Bengals.

On Friday, Dayton Community Blood Center and Community Tissue Services merged. The two combined are called Solvita. Sol is Latin for sun, while vita is Latin for life.

