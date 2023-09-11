DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Community Blood Center’s name may have changed, but its need for donors hasn’t.

Solvita, the CBC’s new name, has issued a call for type O donors after their supply was hit hard by a motorcycle accident and multiple emergency surgeries over the weekend. The center’s supply was also hit by being closed for Labor Day and fewer donors during the week.

In its call for donors, Solvita says it is in “critical need” of O- blood and in low supply of O+.

Why is Solvita looking for type O blood donors specifically?

According to Solvita, people with O+ blood make up about 37.4% of the general U.S. population, while O- is 6.6%.

People with O- blood are considered the “universal donor” for whole blood as their red blood cells lack the A and B antigens that could trigger a reaction in recipients with type A and type B blood. (The “negative” part of the blood type name means that the red blood cells do not have the Rh protein that could also be a trigger.)

You can schedule an appointment either online at DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220. You can also schedule via the Donor Time app on your smartphone. The donation center at 349 S. Main St. downtown will also gladly accept walk-in donors.

Mobile blood drives in the Miami Valley this week include:

Tuesday

Greenville Rotary Club, 12:30-6:30 p.m., Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Ave.

Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, 12:30-6:30 p.m., 300 E. Parkwood St., Sidney

St. Remy’s Hall, 12:30-6:30 p.m. 101 Remy St., Russia

Wednesday

CMH Regional Health System, noon-6:30 p.m., 610 West Main St.

Brookville, 12:30-6:30 p.m., Golden Gate Park Leiber Center, 545 Upper Lewisburg Salem Road

Franklin Monroe High School, 8 a.m.-noon, 8691 Oakes Road, Arcanum

New Testament Church of Christ, 3-7 p.m., 752 West Main St., Hagerstown .

Preble Shawnee High School, 8 a.m.-noon, 5495 Somers Gratis Road, Camden

Thursday

Eaton Community Church, noon-6 p.m., 813 Camden Road

Hamilton, noon-6:30 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott Hamilton, 1 Riverfront Plaza

Logan County Discovery Center, 3:30-6:30 p.m., 1973 state Route 47, Bellefontaine

Pleasant View Missionary Church, 2:30-6:30 p.m., 5231 Gettysburg-Pitsburg Road, Greenville

Friday

Day Air Ballpark Plaza, noon-4 p.m., 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton

United Way of Clark, Champaign, and Madison Counties, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 201 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield

West Chester-Liberty Chamber Alliance, noon-4 p.m. 8763 Union Centre Blvd., West Chester

Xenia YMCA, noon-4 p.m. 336 Progress Dr.

Saturday

Newspring Church, 8 a.m.-noon, 1150 South Main St., Springboro

Oakwood, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Oakwood Community Center, 105 Patterson Road

St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 6245 Wilmington Pike, Centerville

Zion Lutheran Church, 8 a.m.-noon, 5550 Munger Road, Dayton