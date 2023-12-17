DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — $5,000 was awarded to a local organization on Saturday.

During their annual Night of Giving event on Dec. 16, SoLoved received a $5,000 donation from Spectrum Employee Community Grants. The organization was recently nominated and awarded thanks to their community outreach in the Dayton area.

SoLoved is a nonprofit organization assisting different populations throughout the Dayton community. SoLoved leads various community outreach projects, like community lunch bags, sock drives and chemo bags for cancer patients.

During the Night of Giving, SoLoved honored their charity of choice, Hues Women’s Advocacy Institute.

“We are grateful for Spectrum’s support with our various donation drives throughout the year, including our Night of Giving, a chance for SoLoved to give back to other non-profits in the community,” said Ashley Browning, founder and outreach coordinator of SoLoved.

The $5,000 donation will go toward a mobile donation van.

Spectrum Employee Community Grants has provided funding to nearly 400 local nonprofits since its inception in July 2019. Organizations are nominated nationally by Spectrum’s employees who have volunteered with the nonprofits.

Find more information about the grant program here.

Learn more about SoLoved and their community projects here.