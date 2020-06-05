Solidarity Vigil held in Bellbrock Park

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – A vigil is being held in Bellbrook tonight to honor George Floyd.

The event is scheduled to run until 8 p.m. at Bellbrock Park on North Main Street and aims to help the community come together to listen and learn about the issues surrounding racial injustice.

Organizers say there will be speakers, a moment of silences, and a short march through downtown Bellbrook.

Social distancing and the use of masks were encouraged.