Solidarity Vigil held in Bellbrock Park

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – A vigil is being held in Bellbrook tonight to honor George Floyd.
The event is scheduled to run until 8 p.m. at Bellbrock Park on North Main Street and aims to help the community come together to listen and learn about the issues surrounding racial injustice.
Organizers say there will be speakers, a moment of silences, and a short march through downtown Bellbrook.
Social distancing and the use of masks were encouraged.
