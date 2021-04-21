Solar-powered refrigeration unit unveiled in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Impact the Change, a nonprofit focused on fighting food waste, partnered with a Miamisburg engineer to put together a solar-powered refrigeration unit.

The organization showcased “the unit” Monday in Miamisburg.

The organization built the units out of forty-foot refrigerated cargo containers so that healthy foods could be stored and distributed to those in need. The solar-powered refrigeration unit can work off-grid in the event electricity is lost. This would prevent food waste because the unit can generate its own power.

After three years of development, Impact the Change plans to distribute some of these units throughout Ohio over the next several months.