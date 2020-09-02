Soin Medical Center reveals state-of-the-art critical care expansion

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health’s Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek is expanding its capacity amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The new wing of the facility boasts increased patient care spaces and houses the Rattan Intensive Care Unit, which President of the hospital, Rick Dodds, said is a significant upgrade from the 12 ICU rooms that were available previously.

“What we’re building today and what we toured today was a new critical care unit which houses an additional 17 beds of critical care with additional room for expansion in addition to an advanced operating room space as well.”

The $70 million project will create about 50 new jobs, which Dodds said is critically important considering today’s health concerns.

“We could’ve never planned out two years ago the need that would exist from a critical care standpoint, particularly when you’re battling COVID. Our COVID crisis has advanced the need for us to be able to care for our sickest populations.”

Dodds said new, state-of-the-art technology will help accomplish that mission. Patient care areas in the new wing incorporate joint nurse and physician stations, digital signage and rooms that face the lake to enhance patient well-being. And unlike other ICUs, Dodds said the new rooms will include booms, giving patients easier access to oxygen in emergency situations. The waiting rooms, which Dodds said were prioritized in the planning process, feature fireplaces, TVs, electrical outlets and comfortable seating for those enduring tough times alongside their family members.

Soin Medical Center waiting room. Courtesy of Kettering Health.

Soin Medical Center ICU. Courtesy of Lauren Mixon/WDTN

“Patient conveniences space is so important during this time, more than ever because as family members continue to experience needed health care, many times, we want to make sure to incorporate families within the care as well. It’s a best practice that we believe it’s important to have our families involved in our care.”

Dodds added, the updates that have been completed so far are just the start. He said there’s still more space in the new wing that will be developed as needed. Patients and medical staff will begin utilizing the space next Tuesday, September 8.

Courtesy of Kettering Health

Courtesy of Kettering Health

Courtesy of Kettering Health

Courtesy of Kettering Health

Courtesy of Lauren Mixon/WDTN

Courtesy of Lauren Mixon/WDTN

Courtesy of Lauren Mixon/WDTN

Courtesy of Lauren Mixon/WDTN

Courtesy of Lauren Mixon/WDTN

Courtesy of Lauren Mixon/WDTN

Courtesy of Lauren Mixon/WDTN