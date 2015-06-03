Soin Medical Center expansion to create 45 jobs

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Soin Medical Center is less than three years old and it is already expanding.

Hospital administrators say 30 beds will be added and additional therapy space will be created for the hospital’s joint, spine, hernia and cardiac programs.

A fifth floor incorporated into the building when it was built will now be used for the new space. It will create 45 new jobs including registered nurses, nurse aids, therapists and support staff.

“This latest build-out reflects a continued increase in demand for medical surgical and therapy services,” says Terry Burns, senior vice president of Soin Medical Center. “Since the hospital opened, it has been our desire to provide comprehensive, advanced health care to our neighbors in Greene, western Clark, eastern Montgomery and Miami counties, and improve their quality of life. This latest project helps us do just that.”

Expansion of the Emergency Department is also underway.

Construction on the $10-million project is scheduled to begin June 10.

The Soin Medical Center is located on Pentagon Boulevard in Beavercreek near the Mall at Fairfield Commons.