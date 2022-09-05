WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — It was a damp start to the weekend festivities, but that was no concern for the Ohio Renaissance Festival.

On Saturday morning, the gates opened to a world of skilled artists, daring performers, and royal fantasy. Guests tramped through the mud and pouring rain to watch jousts and circus acts, or perhaps enjoy a turkey leg or tankard of mead. The taverns were open with music and merriment as guests took shelter from the occasional downpour.

While the rain failed to dampen spirits, it did make things quite difficult for some performers. Juggling swords gets much more interesting when the handles are slick. The acts requiring fire had to battle rain-soaked wicks that refused to stay lit or absorb enough fuel. Still, a healthy dose of humor and personality kept the audience engaged in their skills.

The joust went on in spite of the rain-soaked arena, as knights in shining armor competed for the queen’s favor throughout the day.

Shops welcomed visitors soaked to the skin who soon found themselves enticed by a variety of wares. Swords and leather armor, jewelry and historical garb, sparkling tiaras and dusty potion bottles – all of it could be found in one shop or another.

While the magic of the first day may be through, there is still plenty of time for you to explore the festival. The Ohio Rennaisance Festival will run for nine weekends from Labor Day weekend through Halloween. The gates are open from 10:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.

You can find tickets online at https://www.renfestival.com/.




























