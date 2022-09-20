WILMINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wilmington City schools were closed on Tuesday, Sept. 20 to allow police time to investigate threats found on social media.

According to police, the closure comes after threats were made against several students that may belong to the school district. A concerned parent alerted police after her son mentioned seeing threats concerning Wilmington High School on social media.

Police said the threats were related to a shooting last week that involved juveniles. The police notified the Superintendent of Wilmington City Schools, Jim Brady, who decided to close the schools.

“This is going to be a multi-agency investigation and the Wilmington Police Department will assist as needed,” Chief of Police Ronald Fithen said. “Based on the information provided to us and practicing extreme caution, Mr. Brady made the decision to close the schools, which is very appropriate in this case.”

According to a release by the superintendent, this closure will allow police time to investigate the threats and keep students safe.

Police say Brady is hoping to make an announcement later Tuesday concerning if extracurricular events and classes will resume on Wednesday.