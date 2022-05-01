XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A social media influencer is biking across Ohio to raise money for Autism Awareness.

Social Media Influencer Joey Kinsley made a stop in Xenia Sunday afternoon. He is biking from Cleveland to Cincinnati.

“First day was hard, the second day was great, yesterday was awful and today I’m facing some major winds,” said Kinsley.

Otherwise known as “Sir Yacht” on social media, a tweet asking for 10,000 likes to bike across the state went viral and exceeded Kinsley’s goal in under two hours. He is biking the state of Ohio from Cleveland to Cincinnati on the Ohio to Erie Trail. The trip began on April 26, 2022, and should end in Cincinnati on May 2, 2022. Kinsley said he had some surprises along the way.

“In London, Ohio, May 1st, 2022 is “Sir Yacht Day” so I’m super thankful for this, my family, girlfriend, friends, people online and people from all communities,” said Kinsley.

After completing the 326 mile bike journey, Kinsley is hoping to spend Sunday night in Loveland and arrive at Paul Brown Stadium Monday afternoon.