‘Social Distancing’ virtual 10K begins Friday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – New Balance Dayton, Gem City Social Sports and Advanced Running Project are hosting a virtual race to keep runners running.

The event was posted on Facebook.

The virtual race includes three events, the Social Distancing 10K and the Flattening the Curve 19K. The Stay Away 5K happened April 3-5 and you can find those results here.

The post explains, “During this very unique time where all spring races have been cancelled, we wanted to find a way to encourage runners and walkers to get out and challenge themselves while adhering to guidelines on not grouping together.”

Organizers continued, “For those of us who have been training and were eyeing a spring slate of races, we want to make sure you’ve still got something to train for. Thus, the Advanced Running Project is introducing a free three-race virtual series to keep you racing this spring. These races can and SHOULD be done alone. Challenge yourself, find an isolated road, track, or trail and just go for it! There’s no entry fee, no crowds, no medals, this is just you and the clock, mano a mano! So, show us what you’re made of and leave it all out there!”

The race dates and giveaways for each race are below:

Participants will have a three-day window to submit their times to RunSignUp. Eight winners will be chosen at random for giveaways to include:

Two runners will receive a free entry into any Advanced Running Project race in 2020

Two runners will receive a free entry into an upcoming Kickball League hosted by Gem City Social Sports

Two finishers will receive a pair of American Flag Crocs

Two finishers will receive an ARP trucker or running hat of their choice

Two finishers will receive a box of Clif Bars

Two finishers will receive a $35 gift card to RoadID

One male and one female finisher will also be chosen to win free entry into the 2020 Miami Valley Race Series.

Prize winners will need to pick up their prizes after the event and organizers said they will make several opportunities available to pick up the items. Details on when and where the pickups will be held will come at a later date.