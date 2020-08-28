SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post Auxiliary is holding a Social Distancing Poppy Drive as the pandemic halts the annual in-person Poppy Drive, according to our partners at the Sidney Daily News.
The Buddy Poppies are assembled by veterans in need and disabled veterans, affording them additional income and a form of therapy.
Money collected by auxiliaries go in the Relief Fund and can be used in the following ways:
- To aid Auxiliary members in need of financial assistance
- To meet obligations or sending monetary gifts to the VFW National Home for Children
- For hospital work for all veterans, members of the armed forces, Auxiliary members and their families
- For veterans and family support work for all veterans, members of the armed forces, Auxiliary members and their families
You can support Poppy Days by mailing donations to Julie Music, Auxiliary Treasurer, VFW Post 4239 Auxiliary, 407 Edgewood, Sidney, OH 45365.
The deadline for donations is September 30.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Social Distancing Poppy Drive underway
- FEMA announces Lost Wages grant for Ohio
- Dayton man sentenced to prison for role in heroin distribution ring
- DeWine asks DoD to help protect Dayton’s water
- U.S. Marshals rescue 39 missing children in Georgia