Social Distancing Poppy Drive underway

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post Auxiliary is holding a Social Distancing Poppy Drive as the pandemic halts the annual in-person Poppy Drive, according to our partners at the Sidney Daily News.

The Buddy Poppies are assembled by veterans in need and disabled veterans, affording them additional income and a form of therapy.

Money collected by auxiliaries go in the Relief Fund and can be used in the following ways:

To aid Auxiliary members in need of financial assistance

To meet obligations or sending monetary gifts to the VFW National Home for Children

For hospital work for all veterans, members of the armed forces, Auxiliary members and their families

For veterans and family support work for all veterans, members of the armed forces, Auxiliary members and their families

You can support Poppy Days by mailing donations to Julie Music, Auxiliary Treasurer, VFW Post 4239 Auxiliary, 407 Edgewood, Sidney, OH 45365.

The deadline for donations is September 30.