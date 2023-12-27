DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — For those looking to celebrate New Year’s Eve sans alcohol, there are a handful of events happening in the Miami Valley where you can ring in the year sober.

Wright-Patt Kitty Hawk Lanes

Bowl into the new year with RSVP parties at Kitty Hawk Lanes. There is a maximum of six people per lane. Enjoy unlimited bowling, fountain drinks and door prizes. There is an early bird party from 5 to 8 p.m. ($125 per lane) and late-night party from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. ($200 per lane). For more information and to book, call 937-257-7796.

RiverScape MetroPark

Ice skate to celebrate the New Year from 1 to 8 p.m. Tickets cost $6; skate rentals $2. SNAP/EBT recipients can get 50% off with card. The skate rink will be open New Year’s Day from 1 to 5 p.m.

Kettering Assembly of God

Calling all singles! This New Year’s Eve event is a dance-masquerade and goes from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Orbit Fun Center

Roller skate the night away at the Adult Skate Party on New Year’s Eve at Orbit Fun Center. This is an 18+ event. Entry is $20, and party favors and food will be provided. The party begins at 10:30 p.m. and goes until 3:30 a.m. Enjoy live music from DJ Jay Biz, DJ Sneaks and DJ Jigg.