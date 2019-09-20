Sober Lounge pop-up party encourages addiction awareness

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Tonic Dayton hosted its Sober Lounge pop-up party at Glasz Blue Oven Thursday evening. The party was alcohol-free, and the founder says it’s meant to encourage addiction awareness and sober living in a safe, fun environment.
“Going into the community after sobriety is daunting, my friends wouldn’t often go out to social gatherings and I just became very hyper aware of alcohol and open bars,” says event coordinator Lindsey Leingang.
This was the third year for Tonic Dayton, and they plan to host another event at the University of Dayton in October.
