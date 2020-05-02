Soaring temperatures and warm breezes will make a pleasant day

A really warm day is in store for the Miami Valley. Tonight scattered showers and storms will move into the area due to a cold front. There may be an isolated strong storm.
TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy and very warm. High 77
TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. Muggy and mild. Low 60
SUNDAY: A few showers and an isolated storm. High 70
A beautiful day is shaping up on Monday, cooler with high around 60. The rest of the week will see highs in the upper 50s and low 60s with mid week chances of rain.
