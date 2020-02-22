Soak up the sun this weekend, clouds and rain return next week

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Grab your sunglasses on the way out today. Expect an abundance of sunshine and milder temperatures with high pressure in control.

TODAY: Sunny and warmer. High 46

A nice day to travel to the Miami Co. Home and Garden show.
Sunglasses will be needed to and from the Flyers game today.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 28

SUNDAY: Becoming partly cloudy. Mild. High 50

Enjoy the sunshine and quiet weather this weekend as clouds and rain returns for much of next week.

Live Doppler 2HD

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS