Snowplows and highway technicians: How to apply for ODOT jobs

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN)- The Ohio Department of Transportation is hosting in-person and virtual hiring events for seasonal highway technicians.

According to a release by the ODOT, employees typically work 40 hours a week at $18.59 an hour, with overtime possible during snow and ice events. They may work up to 1000 hours during the winter season. 

Applicants applying in person should bring their driver’s license, social security card, and a resume to the hiring event. All applicants should prepare to be interviewed on the spot.

Minimum qualifications include:

  • A valid Commercial Driver’s Licence
  • Three months training or experience in operation of basic equipment
  • Ability to lift 50 to 100 pounds and pass a physical test
  • Ability to pass a background check and drug screen

To apply for the position online, click here.

