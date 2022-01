SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A snowplow was struck in Shelby County Monday night.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), a snowplow had been struck on I-75 northbound near Botkins around 9:30 p.m on Jan. 24.

The driver did not suffer any life-threatening injuries said ODOT in a tweet.

ODOT urged drivers to slow down and to give crews room to work.

In a tweet on Jan. 24 at 11:30 a.m., ODOT reported that so far this winter 16 plow trucks had been struck.

(Photo/ODOT)

(Photo/ODOT)