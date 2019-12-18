Snowmobile accident reported in Darke County

ANSONIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews responded to reports of a snowmobile crash in Darke County Tuesday night.
The Sheriff’s Office tells 2 NEWS the accident happened around 9 pm in a field near SR-118.
It is unclear at this time if anyone has been seriously injured.
We are working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.
