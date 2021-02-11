I-75 South closed at Edwin C. Moses after semi jack-knifes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After very little snow through December and January, Old Man Winter has made another appearance in the Miami Valley Thursday morning.

Snow began to fall Wednesday evening and continued Thursday morning snarling traffic and causing schools to delay or cancel classes for the day. The frigid temperatures are keeping snow and ice on the ground and Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik said Thursday’s high temperature will only be in the mid-20’s.

The snowy conditions caused crashes Thursday morning as well. The westbound lanes of I-70 were blocked after a semi-truck jack-knifed and several crashes were reported around the interchange of I-75 and US-35 in Dayton. ODOT said Thursday morning the left two lanes of I-75 SB are blocked after a crash. Two crashes in that area sent at least two people

#TRAFFICALERT

I-75 southbound thru Downtown Dayton is closed at U.S. 35 due to a crash involving a semi. This closure will likely last several hours as our crews investigate and clean up. Please take an alternate route. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) February 11, 2021

(Photo: ODOT)

Dry weather is expected overnight Thursday into Friday and cold conditions continue.

TODAY: Morning snow showers, accumulation under 1/2″. Cloudy, breezy and cold. High 25

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and quite cold. Low 15

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and continued breezy and cold. High 25

SATURDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cold with snow showers developing in the later afternoon and continuing into the overnight. Any accumulation around 1″ or less. High 25

Another system impacts the area Saturday, with snow showers arriving for the late afternoon into the evening/night. Accumulation looks light, around an inch or less.