Major winter storm will make travel nearly impossible Monday evening

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Spotty light to moderate snow will impact the Miami Valley for the Monday morning commute. Travel conditions will be slick during the morning commute, with up to an inch of snow possible during this time.

Snow showers will become scattered through mid-morning. We will see a brief break with just isolated showers through the lunch hour. Widespread snow returns by 4 pm. Driving conditions will quickly deteriorate during the evening commute.

The heaviest snow will fall between 5 pm and 11pm, when snowfall rates will be around 1 inch per hour.

Visibility will be very low. Additionally, wind gust will be 25-35 mph in the evening. This will result in blowing snow. The wind must be sustained for 35 mph for 3 hours to be considered a blizzard, so it doesn’t look like we will be quite that blustery.

The heavy snow will continue through midnight. Then the snow will taper off heading into Tuesday morning. Right now we not expecting accumulating snow during the morning commute, but 10-15 mph northerly winds may blow what we have around quite a bit. This will work to reduce visibility and blow snow back onto plowed roads.

Overall it looks like 6 to 11 inches of snow is likely across the Miami Valley with isolated areas seeing 11 inches or more. There’s a low chance some sleet may mix in across Clinton County Monday evening. If this happens snowfall totals will be lower to the SE.