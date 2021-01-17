Snow showers will blanket the Miami Valley, an inch or less expected

Snow showers will be tracking through the Ohio Valley today. Not much in terms of accumulations are expected. Around an inch or less. Much of the snow will melt on contact. Even so, be aware of occasional reduced visibilities and patchy slick spots.

TODAY: Snow showers likely. An inch or less of accumulation. Steady temperatures in the low 30s.

An inch or less of snow is expected. Much of the snow will melt on contact today.

TONIGHT: Snow showers end. Low 27

MONDAY (MLK DAY): Mostly cloudy. High 32

Temperatures will likely stay in the 30s for much of the week ahead with lots of clouds.