Snow showers this weekend with light accumulations possible

A couple of upper level disturbances will push through the Miami Valley this weekend bringing on and off snow showers. A light coating of snow is on the ground this morning. Expect more snow showers later this afternoon and evening. Some locations may pick up an inch or less. Most areas will see less than half an inch of snow.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with on and off snow showers. High 35

TONIGHT: Snow showers likely. An inch or less. Low 31

SUNDAY: Scattered snow showers. An inch or less. Many areas less than half an inch. High 34

Looking ahead to next week, highs generally in the 30s. Several dry days, but lots of clouds. Best chance for precipitation on Tuesday and Thursday.