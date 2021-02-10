Snow showers expected in the afternoon, slick spots possible

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Snow showers are expected in the Miami Valley Monday afternoon that can lead to accumulation of up to 1 inch.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jaime Jarosik said it’s going to be another cold day in the Miami Valley. A few snow showers will continue into the overnight hours, with maybe another inch or so of accumulation in some areas.

