Snow showers expected in the afternoon, slick spots possible

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Snow showers are expected in the Miami Valley Monday afternoon that can lead to accumulation of up to 1 inch.

More wintry precipitation will spread into the area today. Much of the area will get snow, but most of northern Kentucky into south central Ohio will see an extended period of freezing rain. Greatest ice accumulations are expected this afternoon into the evening. pic.twitter.com/7KO5ZNGJp8 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 10, 2021

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jaime Jarosik said it’s going to be another cold day in the Miami Valley. A few snow showers will continue into the overnight hours, with maybe another inch or so of accumulation in some areas.

