Overnight snow causes slick travel conditions

***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY and WINTER STORM WARNING UNTIL 7 AM ON TUESDAY FOR 2-4 INCHES OF SNOW AND SLICK TRAVEL CONDITIONS***

TUESDAY 7 A.M. UPDATE: Many roads remain snow-covered and slick conditions can cause for a dangerous commute. Greene and Butler counties are under a Level 1 Snow Emergency. People are asked to avoid travel if possible.

[4:50 AM] The back side of the snow is /FINALLY/ approaching the IN/OH state line. Snow will taper off from west to east through the early part of the morning commute. Flurries linger through late morning. Avoid travel if possible this morning, even after steady snow ends. pic.twitter.com/IcN3hVayKY — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 9, 2021

11 PM UPDATE: 3 inches of snow is being reported in Hamilton.

10 PM UPDATE: A National Weather Service employee is reporting 1.8 inches in Wilmington. A trained spotter is reporting 2 inches of snow in Centerville.

9:40 PM UPDATE: Warren, Butler, and Clinton Counties have been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning for an additional 1-3 inches tonight. Heavy snow continues across the southern counties. Travel will be hazardous and conditions may still be slick during the morning commute. The National Weather Service is suggesting anyone who does travel between now and 7 a.m. keep a flashlight, food, and water in the vehicle.

9:22 PM UPDATE: 1.5 inches of snow is being reported to the National Weather Service by a trained spotter in Liberty Township.

7 PM UPDATE: Snow is picking up south of I-70. This will be a persistent band of snow moving NE from Oxford to Cedarville. Moderate snow is likely south of I-70 through about 4 a.m. Showers will become scattered on Tuesday morning.

Lows will be in the lower 20s and upper teens. Snow will quickly accumulate on the roads.

We are expecting 2-4 inches for from Eaton to Springfield and south toward Wilmington. This includes Dayton. 1 inch or less is likely for the northern Miami Valley.

As of 5:15 pm ODOT has more than 360 crews out across Ohio. This number will go up into the night as the snow continues to fall.

ORIGINAL FORECAST: A Winter Weather Advisory is issued by the National Weather Service for Montgomery, Greene, Clark, Miami, Preble, Logan, Warren, Butler, and Clinton County in Ohio, and Wayne County Indiana from 4 p.m. this evening to 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

A narrow band of snow is moving in and will result in slick roadways this evening through tomorrow morning. Let us know when you start seeing snow fall at your location! #ohwx #inwx #kywx pic.twitter.com/uLHt9FkgpG — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 8, 2021

Surface temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s now and likely to fall into the 20s tonight.

Snow will quickly accumulate. 2-4 inches will be possible.

Confidence has increased that higher snowfall amounts are expected for the I-70 corridor. As a result, the winter weather advisory has been expanded north. If planning to travel this evening or tomorrow morning, check local road conditions before heading out. #ohwx #inwx #kywx pic.twitter.com/LZaoo78Rdk — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 8, 2021

Driving conditions are expected to be slick with falling snow.

The snow will pick up south of I-70 after 6 p.m. this evening. Snow will then spread NE and continue to fall in the highlighted counties overnight. The snow will become scattered and taper off after 6 a.m.