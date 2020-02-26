Snow on the way for Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Snow will make what has been a rare appearance this winter. The heaviest amounts of snow will be in the northern counties of the Miami Valley but everyone may see some amount of snow.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik said as colder air moves in Wednesday you can expect rain showers that will eventually change over to snow. Snow will accumulate first across the northwest Miami Valley, where we could see 2- to 3-inches through Thursday morning.

Snow totals will decrease as you travel south, with the Dayton area picking up around an inch or so.

Snow will taper off Thursday, but cold air will be in place. It will be a blustery afternoon, with highs just near 30-degrees, and winds gusting around 30 mph.

There could also be more snow showers on Friday when another system moves in. Jamie said the weekend looks like it will be cold and dry.

