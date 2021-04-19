Sunny start to week; Snow showers to move in late Tuesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Snow is expected later on Tuesday with a Freeze Watch to go into effect late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik said we will enjoy a nice start to the week. With plenty of sunshine through early afternoon, highs will push into the mid-upper 60s. Clouds will become more numerous by mid-late afternoon, but we expect dry weather all day.

A cold front will drop into the region on Tuesday. This will mean more cloud cover, and cooler temperatures along and north of the boundary. Areas that stay south of the front will still be fairly mild. Showers arrive late day, as a wave of low pressure moves along the front. We expect a quick push of cold air, which will change rain to snow Tuesday night.

It will push into the mid 60s today and the calendar is turning to late April. But a taste of winter is coming back. A sharp cold front will cross the area Tuesday night with rain changing to snow. Some light accumulations are possible along with sub-freezing temperatures. pic.twitter.com/CXd9YjodFA — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) April 19, 2021

