SNAP replacement deadline extended for tornado victims

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The deadline for Montgomery County residents to apply for replacement SNAP food assistance following the tornadoes has been extended to July 5.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services granted the extension after significant storm damage challenged so many residents to apply in a timely manner.

Usually, these replacement benefits must be requested within 10 days of the loss.

Residents who lost power for four or more hours as a result of the May 27-28 storms are eligible to apply. A Montgomery County Job and Family Services eligibility specialist will verify the outage by working with DP&L.

The benefits can be requested at The Job Center, located at 1111 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd., or until June 28 at the Family Assistance Center, located at 1500 Shiloh Springs Road during their business hours.

Applicants have to bring identification, proof of address, verification of income for the last 30 days, and insurance paperwork if applicable.

