SNAP recipients warned of potential scam

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – State officials are issuing a warning after reports of a potential scam targeting SNAP recipients.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says that some SNAP recipients have been connected to a fake customer service number and asked for a credit card number so they could be charged shipping fees for a new Ohio Direction/EBT card.

Others were told they won a cruise or $100 gift card and were asked for personal information.

The agency says they will never ask customers to provide credit card numbers, and customers are not charged for replacement cards.

Anyone who needs assistance with their SNAP account should call 1-866-386-3071 or contact their county department.

For more information, click here.

