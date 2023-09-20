(WHNT) — If you or a family member receive aid from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly known as food stamps, your benefits will increase soon.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said benefits will automatically rise to reflect the recent changes in the cost of living due to high inflation. Benefit changes will be based on the Consumer Price Index from the Bureau of Labor Statistics for June 2022.

According to a report from Forbes Advisor, SNAP benefits will increase by 12.5% for 12 months starting in October, compared to the year prior.

Below you can see the breakdowns of new benefit amounts based on family size from the USDA:

Household size 1 – $291

Household size 2 – $535

Household size 3 – $766

Household size 4 – $973

Household size 5 – $1,155

Household size 6 – $1,386

Household size 7 – $1,532

Household size 8 – $1,751

Each additional person adds $219.

Monthly income eligibility has changed, too. The new amounts are:

Household size 1 – $1,580

Household size 2 – $2,137

Household size 3 – $2,694

Household size 4 – $3,250

Household size 5 – $3,807

Household size 6 – $4,364

Household size 7 – $4,921

Household size 8 – $5,478

For those who receive SNAP benefits, there is no extra paperwork required to receive the increase as they will be automatic, according to Forbes Advisor.

The recent increase in benefits comes after the age requirements to qualify for SNAP expanded on September 1. Starting on that day, childless workers under 50 years of age were required to show they were working 80 hours or more a month, pursuing an education, or training program to qualify for SNAP.

Starting October 1, not only will benefits increase, but age requirements will expand as well. SNAP will be expanded for people up to age 52, and then they will expand to age 54 on Oct. 1, 2024.

Homeless, veterans or youth ages 18 to 24 who aged out of foster care are exempt from these requirements. People who cannot work due to a physical or mental limitation, are pregnant or have a child 18 or younger living in their home will also be exempt.

If you don’t meet the work requirements, you will only be eligible for SNAP for three months of benefits in a three-year period, according to the report.

To read more about the changes coming for SNAP benefits beginning October 1, click here.