Smoke brings firefighters to Miamisburg school

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews were called to a Miamisburg school Tuesday morning.
The call came in around 2:45 am reporting smoke coming from Miamisburg Middle School on Linden Avenue. When emergency crews arrived they found smoke coming from a hand drier in one of the bathrooms.
No one was hurt in the incident. The cause of the smoke is not yet known.
