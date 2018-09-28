Smith Park unveils sensory dome playground equipment
NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A new sensory-friendly playground opened Friday.
The Sensory Dome playground equipment is at Smith Park in New Carlisle.
It allows children with different play styles and abilities to play with each other in sensory-sensitive areas.
Children can also develop gross motor skills by climbing on it.
The ribbon cutting for the equipment was Friday.
The park previously built a wheelchair-accessible play structure.
