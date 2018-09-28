Local News

Smith Park unveils sensory dome playground equipment

Posted: Sep 28, 2018 04:56 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 28, 2018 04:56 PM EDT

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A new sensory-friendly playground opened Friday.

The Sensory Dome playground equipment is at Smith Park in New Carlisle.

It allows children with different play styles and abilities to play with each other in sensory-sensitive areas.

Children can also develop gross motor skills by climbing on it.

The ribbon cutting for the equipment was Friday.

The park previously built a wheelchair-accessible play structure.

