SmartLane debuts in Ohio to help with heavy traffic congestion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – A brand new “SmartLane” premiered Wednesday afternoon in Columbus, the first of its kind in Ohio.

ODOT said it’s been successful in several other states, and it allows drivers to use the shoulder as an additional lane in heavy traffic.

On October 23, a green arrow popped up for the first time ever on Interstate 670 East which indicates the inside shoulder is open for driving.

“We figured to build an additional lane through that corridor that would be a permanent lane would be about $73 million,” said Matt Bruning, an ODOT spokesperson. “To do what we did here with just the SmartLane was $12.5 million.”

Bruning said the SmartLane will only be used during heavy traffic flow as the shoulder is a different pavement makeup, so while being cost effective, it can’t sustain constant traffic.

When it’s not peak rush hour or heavy traffic, the sign will flip back to a red X, signalling its role is back to being a shoulder.

“And we’ll actually drop the speed limits along the corridor down to 45 miles per hour, and that will help us better harmonize traffic speeds,” said Bruning.

Bruning told 2 NEWS there is no timetable on how long they will monitor this pilot project, but said they will monitor it almost daily before possibly rolling it out to different interstates.

He said before it could become an option in the Miami Valley, multiple tests would need to be done.

“One of the things you have to have to get this to work is that wide, inside shoulder, that’s really the key to selecting a location for this,” said Bruning.

He said they would also have to see significant congestion problems like they do on the I-670 corridor that is becoming the SmartLane, and finally, he said legislation would have to change.

“Right now, the only other two locations in the state that we have the authority to do the variable speed limits, which are key to making this work, are I-275 in Cincinnati and I-90 in the Cleveland area,” said Bruning.

Bruning warned drivers traveling eastbound in that section who are caught driving in the SmartLane when it’s not a designated lane will be ticketed.

