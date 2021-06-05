Smaller Strawberry Jam festival has big impact on Troy nonprofits, businesses

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Saturday was the final day of Troy’s Strawberry Jam, a smaller version of the town’s Strawberry Festival, however it still had a big impact on the vendors, businesses and people in attendance.

“I like to see all the people’s faces for once, not just see a mask all over the place,” Brookville resident John Halcomb said. “Everybody’s smiling and in a good mood and actually being very polite to everybody, it’s just nice to see those things happening again.”

After over a year of COVID-19 restrictions, those at Strawberry Jam said they’re glad an event could happen this summer.

“We came here and, you know, we’ve been having a blast, it’s very nice,” Troy resident Owen Zellner said.

The Troy Strawberry Festival was canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions that were in place when the decision was made, so organizers put together the Strawberry Jam in its place.

With just 25 vendors this year instead of the usual 130 or more, it’s focus is on food, music and raising money for local nonprofits.

American Legion Troy Post 43 Baseball Teams have set up a booth at the festival for 48 years.

Strawberry Jam helped them make up for the fundraising they lost last year.

“We have 96 kids, it takes a lot of money to keep that going, so we have fundraisers year-round, but this is our biggest and best fundraiser,” head coach Frosty Brown said.

Even Troy’s businesses benefitted from the weekend.

The Submarine House bartender Sol Allen said they were already seeing more business since restrictions lifted and the Strawberry Jam has helped bring in even more customers.

“The strawberry festival and strawberry stuff has been a huge part of Troy history, so not having it last year was a super big bummer, but having it back this really makes us super excited, we’re all excited here at Sub House,” Allen said.

The Strawberry Festival committee plans to bring back the full festival next year.