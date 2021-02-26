Small pharmacies in Miami Valley wait to receive vaccines

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Hospitals and health departments are receiving large numbers of vaccines each week in Ohio, but many independently owned pharmacies aren’t getting any at all.

“We get calls every day, not just from our own patients, but from other people who are looking for the vaccine but are having trouble getting in,” Pharmacist Stephanie Hughes said.

Pharmacists as The Compounding Lab/Independent Rx in Huber Heights said the pharmacy is registered with the state to distribute vaccines, but they’ve yet to receive notice they get a shipment.

“We’re just really anxious and hope we get it real soon,” Hughes said.

Ohio Department of Health says 36 independent pharmacies in 26 counties in Ohio will have vaccines to distribute next week.

Hughes said getting more vaccines to independently owned pharmacies would increase options for patients, and offer a level of care that’s different from retail pharmacies.

“As an independent pharmacy, we’re really focused on patient care and personalized attention,” Hughes said. “We have a pharmacist coming up to help when we do receive the shipment so that we don’t lose focus on that personalized attention and patient care.”

Gov. Mike DeWine said 1,000 providers will get an increase in vaccines.

“You’re going to be getting more this week, please plan for that,” DeWine said. “We still expect you to have that out within five days.”

Hughes said once the pharmacy gets the vaccine in, they’re up to the challenge to get all the doses out.

“That’s why we had to make sure we had a plan in place because it’s going to be pretty quick once we do get it,” Hughes said.

She said they plan have an online registration system, bring in an additional pharmacist and use their lobby to efficiently administer the vaccine to patients.

ODH told 2NEWS that two independent pharmacies in Montgomery county have already been administering the vaccine, those are Ziks Family Pharmacy and Equitas Health Pharmacy.