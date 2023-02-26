DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities of a small village in Darke County announced the cause behind an loud noise residents were reporting hearing.

The Arcanum Police Department posted on social media at 11:09 a.m. on Sunday about an unusual experience that happened to the community. On social media, the department said people may have heard “loud booms” and the department has found the cause as to why.

Police say the reason behind the loud noises is because of a small meteorite falling from the sky.

Arcanum Police Chief Mark Ballinger tells 2 NEWS the department began receiving telephone calls around 6:30 a.m. Sunday alerting the department, which prompted officers to begin their investigation. When the investigation process began, police say a few eyewitnesses to something falling from the sky assisted the police department and showed officers where the reported item from space struck down.

Ballinger said the eyewitnesses led Arcanum officers to an area behind the football field, where investigators found the location.

NASA defines a meteorite on their website as being “when a meteoroid survives a trip through the atmosphere and hits the ground.”

The police chief says there is no remanence left from the reported meteorite.