Small explosion leads to house fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Dayton where dispatch tells us one side of the home appears to have been “blown off” by a small explosion.

The blast happened in the 800 block of Conners Street around 9:25 pm.

Records also indicate that this is the same address where two teens were shot and killed in a detached garage at the end of August, however, it is unconfirmed at this time if this fire is connected to that incident.

Officials could not immediately say what caused the fire, but did say that explosives could be involved.

No injuries have yet been reported.

