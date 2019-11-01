Breaking News
Small explosion leads to house fire in Dayton
Small explosion leads to house fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Dayton where dispatch tells us one side of the home appears to have been “blown off” by a small explosion.

The blast happened in the 800 block of Conners Street around 9:25 pm.

Records also indicate that this is the same address where two teens were shot and killed in a detached garage at the end of August, however, it is unconfirmed at this time if this fire is connected to that incident.

READ MORE: Teens shot and killed by homeowner identified

Officials could not immediately say what caused the fire, but did say that explosives could be involved.

No injuries have yet been reported.

