Small dog in critical condition after house fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A small dog is in critical condition after being rescued from a house fire on Revel Avenue in Dayton.

Andrew Whiley, district chief with the Dayton Fire Department, said they were alerted to the fire around 3;20 p.m. Wednesday.

When firefighters arrived, they found the home full of black smoke but managed to quickly put out the fire. A small dog was rescued from the home, given oxygen and then rushed to a veterinarian in critical condition.

The living room is a loss, according to Wiley, but the overall home is fine. No people were injured in the fire. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

