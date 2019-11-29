Small businesses hope for holiday shopping dollars

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A survey by CNBC/SurveyMonkey found that only 39-percent of shoppers planned to spend their dollars at small businesses this weekend. The number is down from last year but local business owners say they need you to help keep communities vibrant.

Molly Williams opened up M & Co. in downtown Miamisburg almost three years ago.

“It’s exciting for me to see it go from a teeny, tiny store to now we have a lot to offer,” she said.

She focuses on selling unique home and gifts items.

“It makes personalized shopping so much more fun,” Williams said.

It’s why shoppers like Tammy Knight visit her store for Christmas shopping.

“(It’s) not the run of the mill, big store, box store thing,” Knight said.

Like many small business owners, Williams has special sales running for not just Black Friday but Small Business Saturday too. She says it’s important to entice people to come downtown.

Small Business Saturday encourages shoppers to shop at their local stores opposed to big box shops.

“Miamisburg’s come so far in the last couple years. And it’s important to keep that momentum and keep that interest going in downtown,” Williams said.

Williams said small businesses give back so much to help keep areas like downtown Miamisburg alive.

“It’s brighter. It’s safer. It’s busier and there’s just more job opportunities and business opportunities for everybody. So, if we keep that momentum going on a year-round basis, it just keeps on going,” Williams said.

Shoppers say they don’t want to see areas like downtown Miamisburg die off.

“If we don’t support our small businesses, then our little stores will disappear and then we wouldn’t have this atmosphere to shop in,” Knight said.

A small business owners herself, Knight understand the importance first hand.

“It’s important to me because I want to stay in business. And I also try to get unique things and not things you would see in every day stores,” Knight said.

