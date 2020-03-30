Small businesses and restaurants try to adapt following extension of social distancing orders

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – For small businesses and restaurants there are plenty of questions surrounding how they can stay afloat while following social distancing guidelines that are changing daily and even hourly.

President Trump has extended these social distancing guidelines until at least April 30.

El Meson, a Hispanic restaurant in West Carrollton is adapting daily to keep their customers and employees safe.

They have closed their dining rooms and transitioned from taking take-orders to solely relying on online orders and curbside pickup to stop the spread of the virus.

“Now we don’t [have] cross contamination with plastic cards [or] money. Everything is paid for so when you come up to pick up your order, we have curbside attendants that come out. You pop up your trunk, then we put wonderful delicious El Meson food for you to take home,” said Bill Castro, general manager of El Meson.

Castro says federal small business grants have been slow in coming so far.

“Our frustration has been that every time we have tried to go for [the grant] there’s so much red tape, there’s so much bureacracy,” said Castro.

Managers of the restaurant are wondernig what can be done to continue keeping the doors of the family-owned restaurant open.

“We are trying to help ourselves and trying to re-engineer our business based on that. We can’t completely wait on what is going to be happening in the near future. We’ve got to take care of us today,” said Castro.