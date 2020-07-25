Small brush fire on I-675 exit of I-75

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews were on the scene of a small brush fire on the I-675 exit of I-75 around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that the fire likely started because of a cigarette butt.

