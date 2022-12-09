Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton city commissioners Darryl Fairchild and Shenise Turner-Sloss will speak on Friday, following remarks from Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims, Jr., commissioners Matt Joseph and Chris Shaw on Thursday afternoon.

Fairchild and Turner-Sloss are expected to make public remarks around 1 p.m. in the city commission chambers in Dayton.

The remarks from Thursday, along with expected remarks on Friday, come as the 2023 budget is left in question. At the city commission meeting held Wednesday, Dec. 7, both Fairchild and Turner-Sloss abstained from the 2023 budget vote, which meant it could not be passed.

Dayton Mayor Mims said in his remarks on Thursday the city will come to a halt and the city will experience a 30-day delay if the budget does not pass.

