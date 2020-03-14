Sloppy rain and snow showers with cool temperatures today

An approaching storm system will be bringing a mix of rain and snow showers to the Miami Valley today. There won’t be much in terms of accumulating snow, but grassy surfaces may get a light coating, especially later this evening as temperatures cool and the sun goes down.
TODAY: Rain and snow showers. High 42
Live Doppler 2HD
TONIGHT: Rain and snow showers come to an end. Mostly cloudy. Low 30
SUNDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Seasonable. High 46
A nice warm up for most of the week ahead with highs mainly in the 50s and a few 60s. Showers and storms possible by the end of the week.
